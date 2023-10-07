MLB Playoffs: 1 fatal flaw holding every Division Series team back from advancing
With the Division Series round of the MLB playoffs beginning on Saturday, there are still some issues that every team will have to overcome to take the next step to the World Series.
By Kevin Henry
6. Arizona Diamondbacks NLDS weakness: Keeping L.A. under control
Arizona and Los Angeles met each other 13 times this season, with the Dodgers winning eight of those 13 clashes. Los Angeles didn't just beat the Diamondbacks in those games either. They often made statements with their offense.
These are two teams that opened the season against each other, with L.A. posting an 8-2 win at Chavez Ravine. It was one of seven times in those 13 games where the Dodgers posted six or more runs against Arizona pitching. Arizona only won two of those games when L.A.'s offense was dominant, showing just how important it is for Diamondbacks pitching to turn down the heat from the Dodgers' bats and give their offense a chance to outscore their division rivals.
5. Houston Astros ALDS weakness: Keeping the ball in the park
This year, Houston pitchers gave up 201 home runs, ranking the Astros 10th out of the 15 teams in the American League. The home run ball has been especially prevalent for Framber Valdez (who will get the ball in Game 2 of the ALDS) since the All-Star break, surrendering 12 homers in his 14 second-half starts (including eight in his 11 starts in August and September).
The good news? Justin Verlander hasn't allowed a home run over his last three starts totaling 19.0 innings. While the veteran right-hander had a rough outing in his first postseason start last year, if he can keep the ball in the park, it's a very good sign for Houston to start their series with Minnesota strong.