MLB Playoffs: 1 fatal flaw holding every Division Series team back from advancing
With the Division Series round of the MLB playoffs beginning on Saturday, there are still some issues that every team will have to overcome to take the next step to the World Series.
By Kevin Henry
4. Philadelphia Phillies NLDS weakness: The pitching setup
When you have Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola (looking more like Aaron Nola now that the postseason is here) waiting in the wings for Games 2 and 3 against the Braves, it's a very good sign for the Phillies. However, it's Game 1 that should be a concern with Ranger Suarez stepping into the spotlight as the series opens at Truist Park.
Suarez allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts of the season (11.1 innings), so he will have to find his rhythm against an Atlanta offense that will likely be very aggressive from the start. Suarez started against the Braves just once this season, limiting them to four hits and one run over 6.0 innings. But that was in the regular season and at Citizens Bank Park. Can Suarez come out strong in Atlanta and give the Phillies momentum? That will likely be one of the key questions when it comes to the opening game between these two division rivals.
3. Texas Rangers ALDS weakness: Can they outscore Baltimore?
One thing Texas didn’t have to worry about in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays was Tampa’s offense. The Rays simply couldn’t muster anything against Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi as the two Texas starters simply shut them down. The big question becomes was it the Rays’ bats being cold or the Rangers’ arms simply being too much?
The answer to that question could come in this ALDS as the Orioles will enter the series with the knowledge they had enough offense to secure the AL East title (and hold off the Rays for that honor and the first-round bye). If Baltimore comes out swinging, the Rangers showed in Tampa Bay they have a lineup that can produce runs. Could we be in for a slugfest at Camden Yards to open the ALDS, and do the Rangers have enough offense to outscore what’s likely to be a young, aggressive Orioles offense?