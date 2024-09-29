MLB Playoffs bracket 2024: Full postseason schedule, matchups, times, TV info
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 MLB regular season is finally over. Now, there will be 12 teams, six from both the American and National Leagues, competing for the World Series. Those who clinched the best two records in their respective leagues, will sit out of the Wild Card Round and wait for the Division Series. For the other four teams (seeds No. 3-6), they will compete in best of three series to advance.
When we reach the Division Series, it will be best of five. Then in the Championship and World Series, it will be best of seven.
For those wondering about each series, when they will be played, and on what television channel, we have you covered.
American League Playoff bracket 2024
The American League field is officially set. The New York Yankees clinched the best record in the AL and have home-field advantage through the Championship Series. Not only that, but they will have a first-round bye, alongside the No. 2 Cleveland Guardians.
As for the Wild Card Series matchups, it will be the No. 3 Houston Astros taking on the No. 6 Detroit Tigers, and the No. 4 Baltimore Orioles facing the No. 5 Kansas City Royals.
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Houston Astros vs. No. 6 Detroit Tigers
The No. 3 Houston Astros will take on the No. 6 Detroit Tigers in a best-of-three series. There is a story for this series, and it's Tigers manager A.J. Hinch facing his former team in the Astros, whom he won a World Series with in 2017. Now, he will look to get lead the red-hot Tigers past the Astros to reach the ALDS.
The winner of this series will take on the No. 2 Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
Below is the full series schedule
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 1
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2, Wednesday, Oct. 2
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 3 (if necessary), Thursday, Oct. 3
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)
Wild Card Series: No. 4 Baltimore Orioles vs. No. 5 Kansas City Royals
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 1
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
4:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 2, Wednesday, Oct. 2
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3 (if necessary), Thursday, Oct. 3
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
4:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Division Series: No. 1 New York Yankees vs. Winner of No. 4 Baltimore Orioles/No. 5 Kansas City Royals
The New York Yankees are looking to return to and win their first World Series since 2009. The hope is that Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will be true difference makers, and those behind them in the lineup will contribute. They will either face the rival Orioles or the upstart Royals in the Division Series.
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Saturday, Oct. 5
TBD at New York Yankees
TBD (TBS)
Game 2, Monday, Oct. 7
TBD at New York Yankees
TBD (TBS)
Game 3, Wednesday, Oct. 9
New York Yankees at TBD
TBD (TBS)
Game 4 (if necessary), Thursday, Oct. 10
New York Yankees at TBD
TBD (TBS)
Game 5 (if necessary), Saturday, Oct. 12
TBD at New York Yankees
TBD (TBS)
Division Series: No. 2 Cleveland Guardians vs. Winner of No. 3 Houston Astros/No. 6 Detroit Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians were led to the second-best record in the American League in the first year of manager Stephen Vogt, who replaced the retiring Terry Francona. One main advantage they have is their stellar bullpen, who has been downright dominant throughout the season, and gives the team much confident heading into October baseball.
The Guardians will play either the Astros or Tigers in the Division Series.
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Saturday, Oct. 5
TBD at Cleveland Guardians
TBD (TBS)
Game 2, Monday, Oct. 7
TBD at Cleveland Guardians
TBD (TBS)
Game 3, Wednesday, Oct. 9
Cleveland Guardians at TBD
TBD (TBS)
Game 4 (if necessary), Thursday, Oct. 10
Cleveland Guardians at TBD
TBD (TBS)
Game 5 (if necessary), Saturday, Oct. 12
TBD at Cleveland Guardians
TBD (TBS)
Championship Series: TBD vs. TBD
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Monday, Oct. 14
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (TBS)
Game 2, Tuesday, Oct. 14
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (TBS)
Game 3, Thursday, Oct. 17
Higher Seed at Lower Seed
TBD (TBS)
Game 4, Friday, Oct. 18
Higher Seed at Lower Seed
TBD (TBS)
Game 5 (if necessary), Saturday, Oct. 19
Higher Seed at Lower Seed
TBD (TBS)
Game 6 (if necessary), Monday, Oct. 21
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (TBS)
Game 7 (if necessary), Tuesday, Oct. 22
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (TBS)
National League Playoff bracket 2024
The National League field is almost set. As of this writing, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will battle in a doubleheader on Monday as a make-up for their rained out games. With that, they will play to see who will clinch the final two NL Wild Card spots between them and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs by way of having the best record in the league. The Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies, both clinch a first-round bye in the Wild Card Series.
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers vs. No. 6 seed (New York Mets or Arizona Diamondbacks)
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 1
No. 6 seed at Milwaukee Brewers
5:32 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2, Wednesday, Oct. 2
No. 6 seed at Milwaukee Brewers
7:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3 (f necessary), Thursday, Oct. 3
No. 6 seed at Milwaukee Brewers
8:38 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Wild Card Series: No. 4 San Diego Padres vs. No. 5 seed (Atlanta Braves or New York Mets)
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 1
No. 5 seed at San Diego Padres
8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2, Wednesday, Oct. 2
No. 5 seed at San Diego Padres
8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if necessary), Thursday, Oct. 3
No. 5 seed at San Diego Padres
7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Division Series: No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Winner of No. 4 San Diego Padres/No. 5 seed (TBD)
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Saturday, Oct. 5
NL 4/5 at Los Angeles Dodgers
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 2, Sunday, Oct. 6
NL 4/5 at Los Angeles Dodgers
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 3, Tuesday, Oct. 8
Los Angeles Dodgers at NL 4/5
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 4 (if necessary), Wednesday, Oct. 9
Los Angeles Dodgers at NL 4/5
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 5 (if necessary), Friday, Oct. 11
NL 4/5 at Los Angeles Dodgers
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Division Series: No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers vs. No. 6 seed (TBD)
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Saturday, Oct. 5
NL 3/6 at Philadelphia Phillies
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 2, Sunday, Oct. 6
NL 3/6 at Philadelphia Phillies
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 3, Tuesday, Oct. 8
Philadelphia Phillies at NL 3/6
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 4 (if necessary), Wednesday, Oct. 9
Philadelphia Phillies at NL 3/6
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 5 (if necessary), Friday, Oct. 11
NL 3/6 at Philadelphia Phillies
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Championship Series: TBD vs TBD
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Sunday, Oct. 13
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 2, Monday, Oct. 13
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 3, Wednesday, Oct. 16
Higher Seed at Lower Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 4, Thursday, Oct. 17
Higher Seed at Lower Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 5 (if necessary), Friday, Oct. 18
Higher Seed at Lower Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 6 (if necessary), Sunday, Oct. 20
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
Game 7 (if necessary), Monday, Oct. 21
Lower Seed at Higher Seed
TBD (FOX/FS1)
World Series 2024 schedule
Game Number and Date
Matchup
Time and TV Info
Game 1, Friday, Oct. 25
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)
Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 26
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)
Game 3, Monday, Oct. 28
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)
Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 29
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)
Game 5 (if necessary), Wednesday, Oct. 30
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)
Game 6 (if necessary), Friday, Nov. 1
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)
Game 7 (if necessary), Saturday, Nov. 2
TBD at TBD
TBD (FOX)