Complete list of no-hitters and perfect games in MLB Playoffs
A no-hitter is one of the biggest accomplishments in baseball but doing it in the playoffs is that much more impressive. This feat has only been accomplished a handful of times in the entire history of the game. Let's take a look into these three historic performances that resulted in MLB Playoff no-hitters.
What is a no-hitter in baseball?
A no-hitter is when a pitcher or team holds their opponent to no hits. This means that a team can reach base on a walk, passed ball or error, but not via a base hit. It's an extremely tough task to achieve, especially when the lights are brightest in the MLB postseason.
Complete list of MLB playoffs no-hitters
Astros combined no-hitter, 2022 World Series
The most recent on this list, as well as the only combined no hitter on the list, comes from last season's World Series.
Christian Javier took the mound for the Astros, trailing the series 2-1. The righty would go on to strike out nearly ten batters across six no hit innings before the bullpen was able to shut down the last three, finishing the first combined no hitter in MLB history.
Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly would be the relievers that would follow Javier in this game.
Roy Halladay no-hitter, 2010 NLDS
This no-hitter may be the most notable in MLB Playoffs history. Roy Halladay, one of the game's all time greats, had already thrown a perfect game during the regular season that year, but this no-hitter would be his career's biggest achievement.
The only runner to reach base would be Jay Bruce, who walked midway through the game. Halladay would retire the rest of the Reds lineup in a dominant performance, leading the Phillies to the NLCS.
Don Larsen perfect game, 1956 World Series
In 1956, Don Larsen would toss the first, and only, perfect game in the history of the MLB Playoffs. Not only was it the playoffs, but it would come in the World Series.
Larsen had already pitched in Game 1 and Game 2 of the series, both ending in disappointing performances. He would get the ball again on short rest in Game 5, needing less than 100 pitches to make history, retiring 27 consecutive Brooklyn Dodgers hitters.
The image of Larsen catching an excited Yogi Berra in his arms remains one of the most iconic moments in postseason baseball.