MLB Playoffs Schedule 2023: Where to watch on TV and live stream
With the 2023 MLB season drawing to a close, it's time to get into get postseason mode as the Wild Card games are set to start on Tuesday, October 3rd.
With the 2023 MLB season drawing to a close, it's time to get into get postseason mode as the Wild Card games are set to start on Tuesday, October 3rd. This postseason is set to be a memorable one as there will be several new faces who will be making their playoff debuts.
If you're planning to watch the games via streaming service or cable TV, here's the broadcast schedule by round. Both the AL and NL Wild Card games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The ALDS and ALCS will be broadcast on Fox and FS1, while TBS will carry the NLDS and NLCS. The World Series will air on Fox. If the season were to end today, here's how the schedule would look. Please note that game times for the Wild Card have not yet been announced, and asterisks indicate games that will be played if necessary.
MLB Playoffs game times and schedule
1. AL and NL Wild Card
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. NL No. 6 Diamondbacks (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. NL No. 5 Marlins (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. AL No. 6 Astros (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 2: Phillies vs. Marlins (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 2: Twins vs. Astros (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 2: Rays vs. Blue Jays (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Thursday, Oct. 5
Game 3*: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 3*: Phillies vs. Marlins (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 3*: Twins vs.Astros (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 3*: Rays vs. Blue Jays (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
2. Divisional Round
Saturday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1: No. 1Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
ALDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)
NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
ALDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)
NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)
ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)
NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS
ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)
ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 12
NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)
NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 13
ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
ALDS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 14
NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)
NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)
3. ALCS and NLCS
Sunday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 19
NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Friday, Oct. 20
NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 23
NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)
4. World Series
Friday, Oct. 27
World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)
Monday, Oct. 30
World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)
Wednesday, Nov. 1
World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)
Friday, Nov. 3
World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)
Saturday, Nov. 4
World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)