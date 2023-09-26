MLB postseason extra innings rules 2023: A complete guide
Here's a complete breakdown of the extra innings rules for the 2023 MLB postseason.
There was a ton of push back when MLB announced a few rule changes over the last few years. MLB has added a universal DH, made bases bigger, banned the shift, added a pitch clock, and changed the rules to extra innings.
Some of these rule changes have seen massive uproar from long time MLB fans. But for the most part, these rules have been rather successful in doing their job, which has been to increase safety, increase pace of play, and heighten viewership.
But the MLB postseason is when the game is on the biggest stage and these rules may not all work for the heightened intensity of the playoffs. One rule that's been at the center of attention in close baseball games is the extra innings rule that places a ghost runner on second base to start each extra inning.
What are the extra innings rules for the 2023 MLB postseason?
The extra innings rules for the 2023 MLB postseason are quite simple: the ghost runner is eliminated. The rules will go back to what they have been for the history of the game. Extra innings will continue on like the first nine innings, bases empty, rather than a ghist runner beginning on second.
This rule change makes perfect sense for the regular season, shortening any chance of 15+ inning games. In the postseason, it's crucial that each team is given the chance to come out on top, through dominant pitching, rather than the ghost runner being able to come around as an unearned run.
This rule will likely remain for the regular season in the next few seasons, with it being eliminated during the postseason each time.
MLB is doing an excellent job at increasing engagement in the game while lowering to average time of the game. The pitch clock will likely keep game times down, but losing the extra inning rule could see games go deep into the October night.