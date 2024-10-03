MLB postseason history: How many Wild Card series have gone to decisive Game 3?
Three of the four Wild Card series have been decided, but there's still a little more excitement in store before we move on to the Divisional Round. The New York Mets sprinted to a win in Game 1 of their best-of-three against the Milwaukee Brewers, but Jackson Chourio and the Crew bounced back with a late rally to take Game 2 — and set up the four most exciting words in all of sports: win or go home. Will New York keep this magical run going, or will Milwaukee finally snap out of its postseason funk? One game will tell us the answer
Before we get to that, though, let's take a look back at just how rare a Game 3 is in this new Wild Card format.
MLB Wild Card series format
The seeds of the current format date back to 2020, when a pandemic-shortened season forced MLB to pivot away from its traditional postseason and get creative. What had been a one-game playoff between two Wild Card teams became a best-of-three Wild Card Round, with all eight of each league's postseason qualifiers (three division winners, three runners-up and the two remaining teams with the best record) participating.
MLB reverted back to the one-game version in 2021, but for 2022 they decided to adopt the best-of-three format for good. This time, though, there would be only three Wild Card spots, and four teams in each league would take part: one series between the lowest-seeded division winner and the lowest-seeded Wild Card team, and another between the two highest-seeded Wild Card teams. That format has remained in place since.
MLB Wild Card series history
Including the 2020 version of the format, there have been 20 best-of-three Wild Card series in MLB history — 10 in the AL and 10 in the NL. Below are the full results of the 10 American League series:
Year
Team
Team
Result
2020
Tampa Bay Rays
Toronto Blue Jays
Rays win, 2-0
2020
Oakland A's
Chicago White Sox
A's win, 2-1
2020
Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros
Astros win, 2-0
2020
Cleveland Guardians
New York Yankees
Yankees win, 2-0
2022
Cleveland Guardians
Tampa Bay Rays
Guardians win, 2-0
2022
Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners
Mariners win, 2-0
2023
Minnesota Twins
Toronto Blue Jays
Twins win, 2-0
2023
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Rangers win, 2-0
2024
Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers
Tigers win, 2-0
2024
Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals
Royals win, 2-0
And here are the results of all 10 NL series:
Year
Team
Team
Result
2020
Los Angeles Dodgers
Milwaukee Brewers
Dodgers win, 2-0
2020
Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds
Braves win, 2-0
2020
Chicago Cubs
Miami Marlins
Marlins win, 2-0
2020
San Diego Padres
St. Louis Cardinals
Padres win, 2-1
2022
St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies win, 2-0
2022
New York Mets
San Diego Padres
Padres win, 2-1
2023
Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins
Phillies win, 2-0
2023
Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks
D-backs win, 2-0
2024
San Diego Padres
Atlanta Braves
Padres win, 2-0
2024
New York Mets
Milwaukee Brewers
Tied, 1-1
Has any Wild Card series gone to a decisive Game 3?
As you can see above, Thursday night's Brewers-Mets clash is just the fourth time that a Wild Card series has reached a decisive Game 3 — and only the second time since the league adopted the current format in 2022. That series, of course, also featured the Mets, who fell to the Padres in a game in which Buck Showalter accused Joe Musgrove of doctoring the ball while Musgrove was in the middle of carving up New York's lineup. (Musgrove did not appreciate that too much.)
New York is hoping that history won't be repeating itself this time around.