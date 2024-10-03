Fansided

MLB postseason history: How many Wild Card series have gone to decisive Game 3?

As the Brewers and Mets play a do-or-die Game 3, let's take a quick stroll down Wild Card memory lane.

By Chris Landers

Wild Card Series - New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers - Game 2
Wild Card Series - New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers - Game 2 / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Three of the four Wild Card series have been decided, but there's still a little more excitement in store before we move on to the Divisional Round. The New York Mets sprinted to a win in Game 1 of their best-of-three against the Milwaukee Brewers, but Jackson Chourio and the Crew bounced back with a late rally to take Game 2 — and set up the four most exciting words in all of sports: win or go home. Will New York keep this magical run going, or will Milwaukee finally snap out of its postseason funk? One game will tell us the answer

Before we get to that, though, let's take a look back at just how rare a Game 3 is in this new Wild Card format.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason

MLB Wild Card series format

The seeds of the current format date back to 2020, when a pandemic-shortened season forced MLB to pivot away from its traditional postseason and get creative. What had been a one-game playoff between two Wild Card teams became a best-of-three Wild Card Round, with all eight of each league's postseason qualifiers (three division winners, three runners-up and the two remaining teams with the best record) participating.

MLB reverted back to the one-game version in 2021, but for 2022 they decided to adopt the best-of-three format for good. This time, though, there would be only three Wild Card spots, and four teams in each league would take part: one series between the lowest-seeded division winner and the lowest-seeded Wild Card team, and another between the two highest-seeded Wild Card teams. That format has remained in place since.

MLB Wild Card series history

Including the 2020 version of the format, there have been 20 best-of-three Wild Card series in MLB history — 10 in the AL and 10 in the NL. Below are the full results of the 10 American League series:

Year

Team

Team

Result

2020

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Rays win, 2-0

2020

Oakland A's

Chicago White Sox

A's win, 2-1

2020

Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros

Astros win, 2-0

2020

Cleveland Guardians

New York Yankees

Yankees win, 2-0

2022

Cleveland Guardians

Tampa Bay Rays

Guardians win, 2-0

2022

Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners

Mariners win, 2-0

2023

Minnesota Twins

Toronto Blue Jays

Twins win, 2-0

2023

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Rangers win, 2-0

2024

Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers

Tigers win, 2-0

2024

Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals

Royals win, 2-0

And here are the results of all 10 NL series:

Year

Team

Team

Result

2020

Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers

Dodgers win, 2-0

2020

Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds

Braves win, 2-0

2020

Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins

Marlins win, 2-0

2020

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

Padres win, 2-1

2022

St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies win, 2-0

2022

New York Mets

San Diego Padres

Padres win, 2-1

2023

Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins

Phillies win, 2-0

2023

Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs win, 2-0

2024

San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves

Padres win, 2-0

2024

New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers

Tied, 1-1

Has any Wild Card series gone to a decisive Game 3?

As you can see above, Thursday night's Brewers-Mets clash is just the fourth time that a Wild Card series has reached a decisive Game 3 — and only the second time since the league adopted the current format in 2022. That series, of course, also featured the Mets, who fell to the Padres in a game in which Buck Showalter accused Joe Musgrove of doctoring the ball while Musgrove was in the middle of carving up New York's lineup. (Musgrove did not appreciate that too much.)

New York is hoping that history won't be repeating itself this time around.

feed

Home/MLB Postseason