MLB postseason news: O's win AL East, Cubs on the brink, Mariners keep hope alive
The MLB postseason is shaping up to be very exciting. How did Thursday's action impact the upcoming playoffs? Who's one step closer?
By Drew Koch
Can it get any crazier? You better believe it can. The playoffs are less than a week away, and there are still several teams jockeying for a spot in the MLB postseason.
Among those still competing for a spot are the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Arizona Diamondbacks
That's right, you've got eight teams still alive for five spots. So, which teams enhanced their playoff chances after Thursday night and who's still got some work to do?
MLB postseason news: Orioles win AL East
For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore Orioles are the champions of the American League East. The Orioles took down their AL East rival, the Boston Red Sox, on Thursday night to capture the division crown and their 100th win of the season.
The O's are a great story. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Orioles had three consecutive seasons of 100 losses or more. But last season saw Baltimore do something they hadn't done since 2016 — post a winning record.
Last year's 83-79 season paved the way for the young stars in Baltimore to find success. Led by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson with a rotation anchored by Kyle Bradish, the O's are in it to win it.
The Baltimore Orioles have now won their 10th AL East title. Furthermore, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be on the outside looking in.
It appears as though the power has clearly shifted in the American League, and having a roster filled with young players under team controllable for the next several seasons, the future looks bright for the Orioles.