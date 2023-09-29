MLB postseason news: O's win AL East, Cubs on the brink, Mariners keep hope alive
The MLB postseason is shaping up to be very exciting. How did Thursday's action impact the upcoming playoffs? Who's one step closer?
By Drew Koch
MLB postseason news: Cubs on the brink
Cubs fans don't want to hear this, but the playoffs might be out of reach. What seemed like a dream scenario about two weeks ago has turned into a nightmare for the Chicago faithful. The Cubs are now on the brink of elimination after being swept by the Atlanta Braves.
On Thursday night, the Cubs' playoff odds took another massive. After back-to-back heartbreaking losses, Chicago was unable to rally the troops after Marcus Stroman made it through just two innings after giving up four runs.
The Cubs have gone from controlling their own destiny to needing help in the worst way. The Miami Marlins, who own the tiebreaker over the Chicago Cubs, are now in the lead for the final spot in the NL Wild Card.
The Cubs have an upcoming series against the Milwaukee Brewers and have virtually no margin for error. There's no two ways about it; the Cubs have to sweep the Brewers this weekend if they want a spot in the MLB Postseason.
But even that might not be enough. The Arizona Diamondbacks are one win away from clinching a spot in the NL Wild Card, and with Miami holding the tiebreakers over Chicago, the Marlins' lead is essentially a game-and-a-half. Things don't look good for the folks in Wrigleyville.