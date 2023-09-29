MLB postseason news: O's win AL East, Cubs on the brink, Mariners keep hope alive
The MLB postseason is shaping up to be very exciting. How did Thursday's action impact the upcoming playoffs? Who's one step closer?
By Drew Koch
The Seattle Mariners just won't go quietly into the night. After dropping 2-of-3 to the Houston Astros, the Mariners were facing what amounted to a must-win game on Thursday night against the Texas Rangers.
With two outs in the ninth and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford came up huge for the Mariners with a fly ball to left field that went over the outfielder's head and allowed two runs to score. The Mariners defeated the Rangers and are still in the chase for the MLB Postseason.
Texas has a two-game lead in the AL West with three games to play, but Seattle still has a chance to win the division. There's also the defending champion Houston Astros who are in the mix for both the AL West Championship and the AL Wild Card.
Confused yet? Yeah, me too. What it all boils down to is that four teams are battling it out for three spots. The Astros, Mariners, Rangers, and Toronto Blue Jays are all fighting for chance to make it to the MLB Postseason.
The Mariners and Rangers will continue their series tonight in Seattle while the Houston Astros go on the road to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D'backs haven't wrapped up a playoff spot quite yet, so Torey Lovullo's club still has a lot to play for. The Blue Jays have to contend with the Tampa Bay Rays.
This year's MLB Postseason is shaping up to be a good one. Friday's action on the diamond is sure to be insane with so many teams making a run at the playoffs.