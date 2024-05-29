MLB Power Rankings: AL Cy Young frontrunner separates himself early
The AL MVP race is shaping up to be an exciting one with New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto seemingly doing something special every night and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker finding a way to best them. Underratedly, the AL Cy Young race might be even more fun to keep tabs on.
Granted, it's early, but there are several pitchers that look like Cy Young-caliber pitchers thus far.
With that in mind, let's take a look at what the Cy Young race would look like if the season ended today.
5) Emmanuel Clase is pitching too well to not get Cy Young consideration
It's rare to see relievers in the Cy Young race, but Emmanuel Clase is pitching too well to not be included in a list like this. He's been considered one of the best closers in the league for a while now, and even led the AL in saves in each of the last two seasons heading into 2024, but has never been better for the Cleveland Guardians than he has been so far this season.
The right-hander leads the league with 28 appearances and has allowed a total of one earned run in 27.1 innings of work. He leads the league with 17 saves in 20 tries. The most impressive statistic, though, is his 0.622 WHIP. He's allowed a total of 15 hits while walking just two batters and has yet to allow a single home run.
4) Tanner Houck looks like an ace in waiting for the Red Sox
The starting rotation looked like the biggest weakness for the Boston Red Sox entering this season, but so far, it has been their biggest strength by far. Boston's 3.14 rotation ERA is good for fifth in the majors, and that's with several of their pitchers including their biggest free agency addition, Lucas Giolito, missing time.
Several arms have stepped up, but nobody has done so more than Tanner Houck who has been simply brilliant. The right-hander hadn't shown much as a starter in the first four years of his MLB career but has been dominant in his 11 starts this season.
The 27-year-old has a 1.90 ERA in 71 innings of work, striking out 69 batters compared to just 13 walks. He leads the league with a 2.13 FIP and what's most impressive is he has only allowed one home run. That's one home run in two months. Absurd. He absolutely deserves to be in this conversation.
3) Mason Miller looks like the best closer in baseball already
As if having one reliever on this list wasn't crazy enough, two deserve to be here.
It was hard to know what to expect with Mason Miller, a former starter, being inserted into the closer's role for the Oakland Athletics, but the right-hander has been otherworldly for the A's. A rough outing recently has spiked his ERA to 1.88 (gasp) in 19 appearances and 24 innings of work. He has allowed earned runs in just two of those 19 outings. He has converted all 11 of his save opportunities.
What's most impressive with Miller is how absurdly dominant his stuff has looked. He has allowed just 12 hits in 24 innings and has struck out 47 of the 89 batters he has faced. That's 52.8%. He has a mind-boggling 0.09 FIP. It was in the negatives for a while before shooting up to that mark.
The A's don't have much going right for them, but Miller is already one of, if not the best closer in the league right now, which is crazy to say for a player who can win the AL Rookie of the Year award.
2) Seth Lugo has proven he belongs as a starting pitcher
At one point in time, Seth Lugo was seen as a solid late-game reliever and nothing more. He took a chance on himself last season, starting games with the San Diego Padres, and that risk paid off, helping him earn a three-year deal to join the Kansas City Royals. It's safe to say that he's proven he belongs as a starter since signing that deal, and then some.
Lugo has been largely overshadowed by impressive left-hander Cole Ragans, but he has been dominant, posting a 1.74 ERA in 11 starts. He leads the league with that ERA mark, as he does with his eight wins and his 72.1 innings pitched. He won't strike enough guys out to win the Triple Crown, but he could very well win the other two categories with how well he has pitched.
Only one pitcher in the AL has pitched better
1) Tarik Skubal is pulling away after yet another masterpiece
Tarik Skubal was hoping to put his worst start of the season behind him on Wednesday, and boy, did he do just that. The southpaw dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven shutout innings. He thoroughly outpitched impressive rookie Jared Jones to earn the win for the Detroit Tigers.
Skubal now has a 2.01 ERA in 11 starts and 67 innings of work. He's issued just 11 walks while striking out 80. Opponents are hitting .181 against him, and he has a league-leading 0.82 WHIP.
His ERA might be higher than Lugo's, but Skubal's ability to strike guys out while boasting a far better FIP than Lugo gives him the slight edge for now. Things can change, but Skubal has taken the early lead in the Cy Young race.