MLB Power Rankings: Do the Giants have the best 1-2 punch in baseball?
The San Francisco Giants made a huge move on Monday night, signing reigning National League Cy Young Blake Snell. With this move, they have one of the best 1-2 punches in all of baseball.
The San Francisco Giants added the best available starting pitcher on the market last night, signing Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million contract with an opt-out after this season.
With this move, the Giants have one of the best 1-2 punches in all of baseball.But where does it rank among the top 10? In this piece, we'll list the top 10 and determine where the Giants are among the rest of MLB's top rotations.
10. Cincinnati Reds
While the Reds 1-2 punch is unproven, it has a chance to be one of the best in the league. Both Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have a chance to finally reach their full potential and put the rest of the NL Central on notice.
Greene is a big strikeout pitcher, having averaged 12.2 punchouts per nine innings last year, and at just 24 years old, the future appears to be bright for the hard-throwing right-hander. Lodolo also packs a punch, having averaged 12.3 punchouts per nine innings.
Out of every team in the NL Central, the Reds' rotation is clearly the best, and if their rotation holds up and the two fireballers reach their potential, Cincinnati should be the team to beat in the NL Central as they compete for their first division title since 2012.
9. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners are a team that cannot be slept on. They have a strong 1-2 punch of Luis Castillo and George Kirby.
Both are innings eaters. Castillo certainly packs a punch, having logged 197 innings last year and fanned 219 batters in his 33 starts. Kirby recorded fewer strikeouts, but also managed to pitch 190.2 innings for the Mariners as a solid No. 2 option in their rotation.
With these two atop the rotation, the Mariners are a sneaky World Series contender that looks ready to take the next step after barely missing the postseason in 2023. The rotation might also be enough to vault them to the top of the AL West for the first time since 2001.