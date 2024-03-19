MLB Power Rankings: Do the Giants have the best 1-2 punch in baseball?
The San Francisco Giants made a huge move on Monday night, signing reigning National League Cy Young Blake Snell. With this move, they have one of the best 1-2 punches in all of baseball.
By Curt Bishop
4. Toronto Blue Jays
While the status of Alek Manoah is uncertain, the Blue Jays still have a very powerful rotation, and likely the best one in the American League East.
Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios are still two of the best starting pitchers in the league, and with those two atop the rotation, Toronto should be a clear contender in 2024. Not to mention, beyond those two, they have Chris Bassitt as their No. 3 starter.
Gausman won 12 games and posted a 3.16 ERA, while Berrios had a 3.65 ERA over his 32 starts last season.
The Blue Jays won 89 games and secured the third Wild Card in the AL last season before bowing out in the first round. But their rotation should be one of baseball's best as they try to bounce back from back-to-back Wild Card Series losses.
3. Houston Astros
The Astros will unfortunately begin the season without Justin Verlander, who is on the injured list.
But once the veteran right-hander returns from the IL, Houston should have a dangerous rotation. As of now, they have Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, two starters who have come from within the organization and established themselves as top-tier starters.
When Verlander returns, expect he and Valdez to be the driving forces on their mission to return to the World Series after their ALCS loss.
The health of Verlander will obviously be a major key, but while he's out, Valdez should fill the role of the ace and look to build off of a fantastic 12-win, 3.45 ERA season.