MLB Power Rankings: Do the Giants have the best 1-2 punch in baseball?
The San Francisco Giants made a huge move on Monday night, signing reigning National League Cy Young Blake Snell. With this move, they have one of the best 1-2 punches in all of baseball.
By Curt Bishop
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the busiest team in baseball this offseason.
They were already going to get a major boost with the return of Walker Buehler, but that didn't stop them from signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and trading for Tyler Glasnow. These two right-handers will make them a force to be reckoned with in the National League and should give them the pitching depth they need to rebound from their NLDS loss last October.
Los Angeles is the clear favorite in the National League West after making these moves, and it would be no surprise to see their top two starters carry them to the World Series.
The key for them will be the health of Glasnow, who was limited to just 120 innings last year due to arm troubles.
1. Philadelphia Phillies
Out of all 1-2 punches in the game, the Philadelphia Phillies have the best one.
They extended Zack Wheeler early in spring training and also re-signed Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract. This is the same 1-2 punch that carried them to the World Series in 2022 and back to the NLCS last year.
While the Phillies may not be the favorites in the NL East, Wheeler and Nola make it so their opponents can't sleep on them. They are two proven starters who are capable of pitching on the biggest stage in baseball in October.
Because of the firepower the Phillies have in their rotation, they should be a clear World Series contender in 2024. Both have high swing-and-miss capability and are innings eaters, with Wheeler striking out 212 batters over 192 innings, while Nola fanned 202 batters over 193.2 innings last year.