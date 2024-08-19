MLB Power Rankings: Where Francisco Lindor lands in NL MVP conversation
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have started to turn things up since June, as they’re the fourth-best team in MLB since June. Offensively, Carlos Mendoza’s squad is firing on all cylinders. New York is in the top 10 for runs, hits, and home runs this season. Francisco Lindor has been leading the charge for the Mets, and he’s starting to climb the National League MVP ladder.
New York’s shortstop has quite the competition in the NL this season. Shohei Ohtani is having another terrific campaign in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Elly De La Cruz is living up to the hype with the Cincinnati Reds, and Ketel Marte is having a career year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s a stacked-up race this season, but Lindor is currently carrying his team.
Lindor’s team sits just one game back of the final NL Wild Card spot. If their star shortstop continues to perform at a high level, the Mets should easily be able to clinch a playoff appearance.
The 30-year-old is in the prime of his career, and he’s certainly playing like it. Lindor has never won an MVP award. The four-time All-Star is regarded as one of the best-hitting shortstops, and an MVP award would solidify that. With it being a tight race, let’s go over where Lindor racks up this season against his current competitions.
4. Cincinnati Reds SS, Elly De La Cruz
De La Cruz is having a great follow-up to his rookie season. His power is undeniable, and the young phenom is a menace on the base paths. His team holds a 60-64 record, holding him back quite a bit. However, the 22-year-old’s numbers are eye-popping.
In 122 games this season, the Reds phenom swiped 59 bases and hit 21 HRs. De La Cruz also holds a .826 OPS, a significant jump from his rookie season. He’s tied for third in the NL with a 5.4 WAR. Those ahead of him are just Lindor and Ohtani.
The All-Star slugger isn’t just an offensive threat. He’s one of the best defensive shortstops in the game, which is why he’s so valuable.
In just his second season, De La Cruz is already living up to expectations. Last season, he played in just 99 games. Over the 2022 season, he held a .710 OPS and hit just 13 HRs. He took a huge step forward in 2024, and the Reds now have one of the best young players in the game.
De La Cruz is having an MVP-caliber season, but his team hasn’t put consistent wins on the board. Cincinnati currently sits five games back of the final NL Wild Card spot. If they stay out of the race, it will be hard for the young star to take home the award.
3. Arizona Diamondbacks 2B, Ketel Marte
Ketel Marte is having a career season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he’s currently one of the favorites to win the NL MVP award. At this point, the only thing that can derail his season is an injury. The 30-year-old has torn pitchers apart this season. Marte recently sprained his ankle and had to leave this past Sunday’s game early.
Arizona fans are hopeful it’s a minor injury. The Diamondbacks are in a tight Wild Card race and division race. They hold the second NL Wild Card spot and sit just four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead in the NL West. Marte has been the main factor in Arizona’s success this season, as he’s put up MVP numbers.
The two-time All-Star holds a .298 BA this season, the third-best in the entire NL. His 30 HRs this season are good for third in the NL. Marte is fifth in the NL with 81 RBIs.
This recent injury could hold Marte back, depending on how long it holds him out. There’s no question he’s one of the game's best when he’s on the field this season. He finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2019. That season, he hit 32 HR and drove in 92 RBIs. He’s 11 RBIs short and 2 HRs short of exceeding that in far fewer games this season.
Arizona hopes Marte’s ankle problem resolves quickly, as they need him for the NL West battle. His 5.4 WAR places him third in the entire NL, tied with De La Cruz. For the two-time All-Star to jump up on that list, he has to get back on the field soon.
2. New York Mets SS, Francisco Lindor
The Mets are in an interesting spot right now. They started the season slowly, and it looked like the Mets were on their way to a second consecutive season of missing the playoffs. Before June 1, Lindor’s squad was 24-33. Since then, they’re 40-27, which is the fourth-best record since then in the entire NL.
Lindor has been the force in the Mets lineup this season, and without him, they wouldn’t be just two games back of a playoff spot. His 5.9 WAR leads the entire NL. The four-time All-Star hasn’t missed a single game this season and is carrying his team right now. Across 124 games this season, the 30-year-old has 24 HRs and 74 RBIs with a .806 OPS.
Not only is Lindor providing the Mets with power this season, but he’s also been a problem for other teams on the base paths. He’s tied for eighth in the NL with 24 stolen bases on the season.
Lindor’s defense is also giving him a bump this season. He only has 11 errors this season. Compared to other star shortstops around MLB, that’s an impressive feat. For example, De La Cruz committed 26 errors. New York’s star shortstop holds a .976 fielding percentage this season, which ranks fifth among all MLB shortstops.
The Mets are getting a huge lift from their shortstop as of late, and they need it to continue. If New York wants to reach the playoffs, they’ll need Lindor to continue to play like an MVP.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers DH, Shohei Ohtani
As long as Shohei Ohtani has a bat in his hands, he will be the favorite to take home his first NL MVP award. If he takes home the award this season, he’ll become just the second player in MLB history to win an MVP in both the NL and AL. Even though many believe it’s his battle to lose, Lindor is starting to tail him.
Across Ohtani’s last ten games, he’s hitting just .163. His OPS dipped under 1.000, and he’s sliding down the WAR ladder. If the season ended today, he’d still take home the award. It just shows you how great of a player the four-time All-Star is. Even with a lackluster stretch of performances, he’s still the leading candidate to take home the MVP.
In 122 games this season, Ohtani leads the NL with 39 HRs. The 30-year-old also leads the NL with a .930 OPS. He’s second in the NL with 88 RBIs, along with being second in the NL with 37 SBs.
When the Dodgers signed Ohtani, many felt it was a move that put the icing on the cake. They already had Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and other star players. Ohtani has proved the move was worth it, as he’s been the leading force for the Dodgers in his first season there.
The Dodgers are in a tight race right now. The San Diego Padres and Diamondbacks are trailing just a few games back. If Los Angeles is going to run away with the division, they’ll need Ohtani to be the MVP-caliber player he is.