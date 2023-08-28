MLB power rankings: Seattle Mariners jump as top 10 gets a shakeup under Braves, Dodgers
While the top three spots in this week's MLB Power Rankings didn't change, there was plenty of shifting under them, thanks in part to the red-hot Seattle Mariners.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 25. St. Louis Cardinals
In what has been a disappointing season for the ages under the Gateway Arch, the Cardinals accomplished another feat with a road loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Phillies. By taking all three games against St. Louis this weekend, Philadelphia recorded the first sweep of the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park (it opened for the 2004 season).
MLB Power Rankings: 24. Detroit Tigers
Kerry Carpenter went 0-for-3 on Sunday in a loss to Houston, but was hit by a pitch, allowing him to reach base and continue a career- best 23 consecutive game streak of getting on base. That’s the longest active on-base streak among all MLB players.
MLB Power Rankings: 23. Pittsburgh Pirates
Despite another losing season, maybe the fans in Pittsburgh sense some hope? Attendance for Saturday night's home game against the Chicago Cubs was 34,782, which was the ninth time this season at least 34,000 fans attended a game at PNC Park. Last season, the Pirates had three crowds of more than 34,000.
MLB Power Rankings: 22. New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu hit a solo home run on Sunday, and he’s now hit safely in 18 of the 21 games where he has seen action for the Yankees in August. That includes on Saturday against Tampa Bay when he recorded the only two hits for the Yankees, hitting singles in the sixth and ninth inning.
MLB Power Rankings: 21. New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday’s home win over the Angels, one of the few times in recent games he has been held in check. In the previous 15 games, the New York leadoff man was batting .345 with two doubles, three home runs, four RBI, nine walks, a .433 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage.