MLB power rankings: Seattle Mariners jump as top 10 gets a shakeup under Braves, Dodgers
While the top three spots in this week's MLB Power Rankings didn't change, there was plenty of shifting under them, thanks in part to the red-hot Seattle Mariners.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 20. Los Angeles Angels
Despite the disappointing news about his UCL injury, Shohei Ohtani is still doing incredible things at the plate. With 44 home runs and 19 stolen bases on the season, Ohtani is one home run and one stolen base shy of his second career season with 45 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases (he had 46 homers and 26 stolen bases in his 2021 MVP season). If he reaches the mark in 2023, Ohtani ould join Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with multiple 45 homer/20 stolen base seasons.
MLB Power Rankings: 19. Cleveland Guardians
Since making their MLB debuts, Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.01 ERA) and Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.52 ERA are etching their place in recent history. The duo is currently the first pair of rookie starters (minimum 60 percent of appearances being starts) to each pitch 64 or more innings and each have an ERA+ of 118 or greater since the 2013 St. Louis Cardinals when Shelby Miller and Michael Wacha accomplished the feat.
MLB Power Rankings: 18. San Diego Padres
It’s safe to say the Padres being swept in Milwaukee by the Brewers over the weekend was the realistic end of San Diego’s postseason hopes. Part of the sweep was a result of poor starting pitching from the Padres, with San Diego starters allowing five earned runs in the first two games of the series. That was just the third time all season in which San Diego starters allowed five or more earned runs in back-to-back games.
MLB Power Rankings: 17. Miami Marlins
Do you sense the change in south Florida? Heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals, Miami’s offense had struck out a combined 1,033 times this year, the fifth-lowest total in MLB, behind Cleveland (916), Washington (925), Arizona (1,012), and Houston (1,029). The last time the Marlins ranked in MLB’s top 10 in strikeouts was 2017 (10th).
MLB Power Rankings: 16. Cincinnati Reds
Let the kids play! The Reds are the first team in MLB history with three rookies with at least 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases each in a single season (Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer). And, for the first time since 1890, when Cincinnati joined the National League, three Reds rookies have produced at least 10 home runs, per @EliasSports.