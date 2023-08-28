MLB power rankings: Seattle Mariners jump as top 10 gets a shakeup under Braves, Dodgers
While the top three spots in this week's MLB Power Rankings didn't change, there was plenty of shifting under them, thanks in part to the red-hot Seattle Mariners.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 15. San Francisco Giants
How bad has it been for the Giants in August? Since August 5, heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Braves, San Francisco had lost 14 of 19 games to fall from 12 games over .500 at 61-49 to 66-63. San Francisco's .263 winning percentage in that span tied the New York Yankees for 28th third-lowest in MLB, just ahead of Kansas City and Colorado (.250).
MLB Power Rankings: 14. Arizona Diamondbacks
In the four-game series at Chase Field against the Reds, Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow just one run during the first through fifth innings. That’s the good news. On the flip side, after the sixth inning, Arizona pitchers surrendered 19 runs. If the Diamondbacks are going to make a run to the Wild Card, the bullpen has to perform better.
MLB Power Rankings: 13. Toronto Blue Jays
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched 5.0+ frames on Saturday, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts. The southpaw has gone 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP while keeping hitters to a .211 batting average in five starts since returning from Tommy John surgery.
MLB Power Rankings: 12. Boston Red Sox
Boston scored a pair of runs in the sixth and eighth innings of Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have now scored multiple runs in an inning at least once in each of their last 14 games (24 multi-run innings in that time).
MLB Power Rankings: 11. Minnesota Twins
Michael A. Taylor was back in the lineup on Sunday after missing the previous two games with a tight hamstring. He homered twice on Thursday night, giving him 19 on the season, which tied his single-season career high, done in 2017 with Washington. Taylor has homered seven times in 19 games this month and entered Sunday tied for seventh in the AL in homers in August and tied for third most among AL outfielders.