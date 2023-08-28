MLB power rankings: Seattle Mariners jump as top 10 gets a shakeup under Braves, Dodgers
While the top three spots in this week's MLB Power Rankings didn't change, there was plenty of shifting under them, thanks in part to the red-hot Seattle Mariners.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 10. Chicago Cubs
The Cubs posted a 10-1 win in Pittsburgh on Sunday, pushing them to 13-7 in their last 20 games, 16-8 in their last 24 and 27-11 in their last 37 games since July 18. Chicago is 9-1-1 in its last 11 series dating to July 17. Following play on July 20, the Cubs sat 7.0 games out of a Wild Card spot. They enter Monday’s big series opener at home against Milwaukee in control of a Wild Card spot and their own postseason destiny.
MLB Power Rankings: 9. Milwaukee Brewers
Speaking of the Brewers, with a sweep of the Padres over the weekend (Milwaukee’s first home sweep of San Diego since a three-game blanking in 2003), Milwaukee heads to Wrigley Field with an eight-game winning streak, Milwaukee’s longest since winning 11 in a row from June 22 through July 3, 2021.
MLB Power Rankings: 8. Texas Rangers
Aroldis Chapman tossed a scoreless ninth inning on Saturday, his ninth scoreless appearance in 10 outings during the month of August (0.82 ERA), before allowing a run on Sunday. However, on Sunday, he struck out the side against the Twins, in the process logging his 1,135th career relief strikeout, tying him for 11th in MLB history with Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.
MLB Power Rankings: 7. Houston Astros
Sunday had plenty of historical feel to it in the series finale between Houston and Detroit. While Miguel Cabrera smacked his 510th career homer, he did it after former teammate Justin Verlander has exited the game after throwing five scoreless innings. With that outing, Verlander earned his 100th career win at Comerica Park, becoming the only pitcher to ever reach triple-digits in wins in the stadium’s history (it opened in 2000).
MLB Power Rankings: 6. Philadelphia Phillies
With a 3-0 win over St. Louis on Sunday, the Phillies are now a season-high 14 games over .500. It is the first time they have been 14 games over .500 since October 4, 2022, the same night they clinched a postseason berth. It was also their fourth shutout of the season, with all four blankings coming at home.