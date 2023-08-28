MLB power rankings: Seattle Mariners jump as top 10 gets a shakeup under Braves, Dodgers
While the top three spots in this week's MLB Power Rankings didn't change, there was plenty of shifting under them, thanks in part to the red-hot Seattle Mariners.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 5. Tampa Bay Rays
Yes folks, the Rays are back. Sunday’s 7-4 home win over the Yankees moved Tampa Bay to 18-9 in their last 27 games, including wins in eight of 10 and 11 of their last 15. This impressive run follows the valley of the season for Tampa Bay, a stretch where the Rays posted an MLB-worst 5-15 record from July 1 through July 26.
MLB Power Rankings: 4. Seattle Mariners
Just how good has Seattle been in August? Seattle is 18-5 (.782) during the month of August. The Mariners are scheduled to play four more games during the month and have a chance to break their franchise record of 20 wins in a month (done six times previously, including four times by the 2001 Mariners squad that went 116-46.
MLB Power Rankings: 3. Baltimore Orioles
We should start referring to the Orioles as the American League Kings of the Comeback. On Saturday, Baltimore recorded its 40th comeback win of the season, tied for the most in all of MLB with Cincinnati. Additionally, their 76 come-from-behind wins since the start of 2022 are second-most behind the Dodgers, per Elias Sports Bureau.
MLB Power Rankings: 2. Los Angeles Dodgers
With Sunday’s 7-4 win in Boston, the Dodgers are now 21-4 in August. It’s the fourth straight season Los Angeles has earned 20 wins in the month of August, but there’s something even better about this month than the past. L.A.’s .840 winning percentage in August is the best for the month in franchise history, surpassing the 1953 squad’s mark of 25-6 (.806).
MLB Power Rankings: 1. Atlanta Braves
The hits just keep coming for Austin Riley, who hit his 30th homer of the season on Saturday. Riley had 33 homers in 2021 and a career-high 38 in 2022. He is the first Braves player with three straight 30-homer seasons since Andruw Jones did so in four consecutive years from 2000-2003. He’s also one of five players in baseball with 30 homers in each of the last three seasons, joining teammate Matt Olson, the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Mets’ Pete Alonso.