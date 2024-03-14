MLB Power Rankings: Updated NL West hierarchy after Padres land Dylan Cease
The San Diego Padres acquiring Dylan Cease might impact the way the NL West shakes up.
2) The Diamondbacks' run to the World Series was no fluke
Even after the Cease trade, the NL West still has two teams far better than the rest. After a surprising run to the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks have only gotten better this offseason and can legitimately compete in this NL West division.
Their rotation is one of the best in the National League following the Eduardo Rodriguez addition. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly showed that they're one of the best duos in the NL leading their rotation, and Brandon Pfaadt exploded onto the scene in the postseason. Their bullpen is a bit of a question mark, but Kevin Ginkel setting up for Paul Sewald proved to be a winning formula.
Their lineup has the potential to compete with the NL's elite as well. Corbin Carroll is already one of the best players in the league despite entering his second season. New additions Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suarez should add tons of power to the middle of their deep lineup. Oh yeah, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is back too. The Diamondbacks are legit and proved last season that they should not be slept on.
1) The NL West runs through the Dodgers
How can anyone pick against the Los Angeles Dodgers? Is there any team that has had a better offseason than the one they just had in MLB history? Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and James Paxton are all new additions to a team that just won 100 games last season!
The top three of their lineup is impossible to pitch to with Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman. Even if a pitcher somehow gets through the top three unscathed, three All-Stars are waiting in Will Smith, Max Muncy, and Hernandez. The Dodgers might be more formidable offensively than last season's Braves team that was historically great.
The Dodgers are a team that, despite their playoff struggles, have always found a way to be dominant in the regular season. They've won 100+ games in four straight full seasons (excluding 2020). That doesn't happen by accident. Now, they've added an immense amount of talented on top of an already loaded roster. Shohei Ohtani not being able to pitch might give a team like the Diamondbacks a puncher's chance. Still, it's the Dodgers division to lose.