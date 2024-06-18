MLB at Rickwood Field ticket prices: How much does it cost to attend?
Thursday evening will see a historic game played between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Rickwood Field, which hosted the final Negro League World Series game ever played, has been renovated in the past year in order to host this game, which is being billed as "The MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues."
Rickwood Field has been around since 1910, and though it has been the home of the Double-A Birmingham Barons and the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, it has never hosted a regular season Major League Baseball game.
MLB at Rickwood Field tickets: Least and most expensive cost to get in
It should come as no surprise that tickets to this game are extremely sought-after and have long been sold out. With only two days until the first pitch, baseball fans hoping to make a last-minute trip will have to turn to the secondary market, and it won't be cheap.
As of Tuesday morning, only 394 tickets are available on StubHub, with the cheapest seats going for $311 each, and that's before fees. The most expensive tickets are $7,965 each, which again, is before fees.
How do Rickwood Field ticket prices compare to the MLB Field of Dreams game?
Though tickets to the game at Rickwood Field are expensive, they still don't compare to the astronomical sums fans paid for a seat to the MLB Field of Dreams game, which took place in 2021 between the Yankees and White Sox and in 2022 between the Cubs and the Reds.
Rickwood Field will hold about 8,300 fans for this game, while the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa held about 8,000. Despite the similar capacity, though, those tickets rank as the most expensive for a regular season game in MLB history, with a face value of between $375 and $425 and an average secondary market price of about $1,400 on StubHub.
Face-value prices for the MLB at Rickwood Field game began at $275, but tickets were available online only to Alabama residents and sold out within 40 minutes when they went on sale in early May.
For fans that aren't able to make the last-minute trek to Birmingham, the game will be televised on Fox at 7:15 ET.