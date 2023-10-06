MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Wild Card round
Four teams have already been eliminated from the postseason. Here's how the Brewers, Rays, Marlins and Blue Jays should go about upgrading their rosters this winter.
With the Major League Baseball postseason now moving into the Divisional Round, that means four teams were eliminated in the Wild Card round. And now the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins enter an offseason looking to take the next step.
The Brewers won the NL Central rather convincingly but were stunningly swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Toronto Blue Jays entered the season with World Series aspirations but were consistently inconsistent all regular season, and that remained the case in the Wild Card round against the Minnesota Twins. The Rays got off to a soaring start but were unable to overcome the losses of Shane McLanahan and Wander Franco. The Marlins, meanwhile, ran into the buzzsaw that was the Philadelphia Phillies.
Each team has different areas that they need to address this winter to take that next step. Here’s one move that they should make.
Milwaukee Brewers: Upgrade at first base
A trade for Pete Alonso should be considered highly unlikely. There are varying accounts of how close a midseason trade was that would have sent Alonso to Milwaukee, but the general consensus is that a deal was never at the finish line.
But it wouldn’t fit the Brewers’ recent history to acquire Alonso, who is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. They are more likely to trade players that fit that description, which is why there have been some trade rumors involving Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.
With the hitting market relatively weak across the board, the Brewers may have to get creative in seeking upgrades at first base. But one player that rival executives have long believed to be a fit for Milwaukee is Brandon Belt, whose left-handed bat would play very well in the hitter-friendly American Family Field.