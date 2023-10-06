MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Wild Card round
Four teams have already been eliminated from the postseason. Here's how the Brewers, Rays, Marlins and Blue Jays should go about upgrading their rosters this winter.
2 of 4
Toronto Blue Jays: Upgrading the lineup
The biggest question for the Blue Jays comes with the lineup that has holes at second base, third base, left field and designated hitter.
Of course, some of those holes can be filled by potentially re-signing Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier or Whit Merrifield. But the odds are that most of them won’t be back, meaning that the front office will have some serious firepower to replace.
But there’s a significant need for another big bat, and could force the team to go out and acquire a star via either trade or free agency.