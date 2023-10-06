MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Wild Card round
Four teams have already been eliminated from the postseason. Here's how the Brewers, Rays, Marlins and Blue Jays should go about upgrading their rosters this winter.
Tampa Bay Rays: Upgrade at catcher
There are a number of directions that I could have gone in here for the Rays, but upgrading the catcher position should be something that the team seriously considers.
In 2023, they had 31-year-old Christian Bethancourt see the bulk of action behind the plate, and he hit a mediocre .225/.254/.381 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI. Francisco Mejia saw 50 games behind the plate and Rene Pinto saw another 38 games behind the plate, but neither impressed in limited action.
Adding a catcher, whether it be through trade or free agency, should be high on the list of offseason priorities for Erik Neander. Adding a center fielder might also be something that the team considers, as Jose Siri hit only .222/.267/.494, though he did hit 25 home runs, is only 27 years old and making a mere $732,000 in 2023, so it’s entirely possible that the team keeps him in that role in 2024.