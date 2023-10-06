MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Wild Card round
Four teams have already been eliminated from the postseason. Here's how the Brewers, Rays, Marlins and Blue Jays should go about upgrading their rosters this winter.
Miami Marlins: Somehow replace Sandy Alcantara in 2024
With the news that right-hander Sandy Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery, adding starting pitching now becomes the Marlins’ top priority.
But let’s face it. Replacing Alcantara, perhaps the best pitcher in franchise history, is an impossible task for the Marlins.
But they’ll have to find arms capable of eating meaningful innings in 2024. The list of free agents includes Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito, Jordan Montgomery, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others. It’s difficult to imagine the Marlins adding one of the elite starters, but the front office will have to get creative in addressing what is suddenly a highly pressing need.
But Kim Ng showed at the deadline, through a series of swift moves at the deadline that included the Josh Bell and Jake Burger trades, that she’s more than ready to do it.