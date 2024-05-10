MLB Rumors: 1 team Nolan Arenado could waive his no-trade clause for just wouldn't be fair
As the MLB season enters May, the media can't help but start exploring trade options for some of the league's biggest and brightest stars. Ideas are created about who would make sense to move and who might acquire them.
Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals is one that might make sense, barring his no trade clause.
Arenado is off to a good start in 2024, but the same can't be said about the Cardinals in general. St. Louis was expected to contend in the NL Central, with it being one of the worst divisions in baseball but have since found themselves in the basement of that division.
This is the perfect scenario to speculate a trade. Arenado would first need to waive his no trade clause and for him to do that, the Cardinals would need to send him to a contender. Say the Los Angeles Dodgers?
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently speculated that Arenado might be open to a trade this year because "no one hates losing more."
"The Dodgers don’t really need him but that’s one team he might jump at," Heyman wrote
A Nolan Arenado trade to the Dodgers is nightmare fuel for the entire game of baseball, but it could happen
The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need any more superstars. They already have the top two players in the NL MVP ladder at this point in the season. But the rich will always look to get richer.
Gavin Lux is currently hitting under .200 and starting at second base for Dave Roberts' squad. That's a glaring hole that could be filled with the services of the 33-year-old Arenado. Move Max Muncy to second base and let Arenado man the hot corner.
And Arenado would absolutely waive his no trade clause in this event. He's a veteran of the game that is just looking to contend and to win. There's no better place to do that than in Los Angeles with the powerhouse Dodgers squad.
The Cardinals could opt to not do business with Los Angeles, just for the simple fact that they refuse to make the rich even richer. Adding Arenado to a lineup with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani sounds like something straight out of a video game.
In order to acquire Arenado, it may cost the Dodgers some top prospects like River Ryan or Kyle Hurt, two MLB ready right handed arms.
This is all speculation at this point, but the idea of Arenado being sent to the Dodgers is nightmare fuel for the entire league.