MLB Rumors: 3 Angels trade deadline targets who have failed with their new team
The Angels gambled big on several trade deadline targets who didn't really work out. Here are the three biggest swings and misses.
By Curt Bishop
Angels trade acquisitions who failed: 1. Randal Grichuk
Like Cron, Grichuk was acquired from the Rockies. His stats for the season are actually pretty good, as he owns a .270 average with 15 home runs and a .788 OPS.
He was originally drafted by the Angels in the first round back in 2009. Grichuk was in the organization until 2014 when he was traded to the Cardinals along with Peter Bourjos for David Freese and Fernando Salas. He later spent a couple of seasons with the Blue Jays, where he blossomed into a star.
However, he too has struggled since coming back to the Angels. In 44 games with the Halos this year, Grichuk is hitting for a poor .209 average and has posted an OPS mark of .673. The veteran outfielder has at least been able to stay healthy and has also hit seven home runs since his return to Anaheim.
But the 32-year-old is also reaching base at just a .261 clip, and hasn't quite been the same player since the trade. He and Cron were expected to be solid additions to a strong lineup that already included Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
Though Grichuk has shown a little bit more promise than Cron has, some of his numbers since being acquired by the Angels from the Rockies are a bit concerning, and it stands to reason why he ultimately finds himself on this list.