MLB Rumors: 3 Astros extension candidates not named Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman
Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman are not the only players that the Astros should extend.
The biggest move that the Houston Astros made this offseason other than the massive Josh Hader signing was extending Jose Altuve to a five-year deal. That contract will likely keep Altuve, the face of the Astros franchise, in Houston for the rest of his career, making him an Astros player only, barring a trade.
Altuve is the first of many players Dana Brown will hope to keep around for a long time. The Astros have one of, if not the best core in the majors that has led them to seven straight ALCS appearances and two World Series titles, but several of their key contributors are approaching free agency.
The biggest names nearing free agency are Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. Those are two players that the Astros would love to have extended, but they'll both be very costly. There are three other players Houston should look to extend who will also come at a much cheaper price.
Framber Valdez, SP
Framber Valdez has quietly established himself as one of the best pitchers in the American League, making the All-Star team and finishing in the top 10 in AL Cy Young voting in each of the last two seasons. Valdez is already 30 years old and won't hit free agency until after the 2025 season, so it shouldn't cost much at all to keep him around.
He might not be as overpowering as most frontline starters but the southpaw is very durable, making 31 starts in each of the last two seasons, and consistently going deep into games. With Justin Verlander towards the end of his career, Valdez can be Houston's ace for the long haul if they extend him.
Chas McCormick, OF
Chas McCormick broke out in a big way for the Astros this past season, slashing .273/.353/.489 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI in 115 games played. McCormick projects to be Houston's left fielder this season following Michael Brantley's retirement but can play center field as well, and is 28 years old.
With Tucker's future in Houston in flux and prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford traded in the Verlander trade, there isn't much certainty in the outfield long-term for the Astros. Locking down one of those positions with McCormick, a player who is set to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign, would be nice.
Yainer Diaz, C
Despite being Houston's backup catcher, Yainer Diaz had one of the best seasons an Astros rookie has ever had. The 25-year-old slashed .282/.308/.538 with 23 home runs and 60 RBI, finishing fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting.
With Martin Maldonado gone, Diaz now has the chance to step in and be Houston's primary catcher and really make his mark. Before he's seen as one of the best catchers in baseball, the Astros have the opportunity to get him inked long-term on team-friendly terms. It'd be a bit risky, but worth their while.