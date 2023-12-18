MLB Rumors: 3 best Josh Hader free-agent destinations plus 1 dark horse
Josh Hader should get a lot of interest when free agency picks up steam as he's the best reliever on the market by far.
1. The Angels could be the dark norse nobody expects in the Josh Hader sweepstakes
While the Dodgers are the favorite nobody wants to see sign Josh Hader, the Los Angeles Angels could be the dark horse nobody wants to see sign him. Regardless of what people want, it wouldn't be too shocking to see the Halos get in on Hader at some point.
Once again this past season the Angels had one of the worst bullpens in baseball, ranking 25th in ERA and in the top seven in blown saves. Their best reliever from last season, Matt Moore, is a free agent so things could be even worse for them this upcoming year without a Hader addition.
Carlos Estevez had an excellent first half but was abysmal down the stretch raising questions about whether he should be the closer. The Angels have young exciting arms like Jose Soriano, Ben Joyce, and Sam Bachman but they're far from proven. They could really use a guy like Hader to pitch the ninth inning and lock down some wins.
Unfortunately, this Angels team might not do much winning with Shohei Ohtani playing for their crosstown rivals, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Arte Moreno spend some of the money he saved by not signing Ohtani on a guy like Hader. It would at least get their fans somewhat interested.
It's not the destination many want to see because the Angels aren't contenders, but that doesn't mean the Angels wouldn't consider bringing this left-hander aboard to fix an issue that has been plaguing them for years.