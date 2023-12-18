MLB Rumors: 3 best Marcus Stroman free-agent destinations plus 1 dark horse
Marcus Stroman should receive a lot of interest around the league once Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his decision.
3) The Dodgers need another starter even after trading for Tyler Glasnow
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the big move of the offseason, signing Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking deal. They then traded for Tyler Glasnow just hours after introducing Ohtani to fortify what was a subpar rotation. While the Glasnow addition makes sense for the Dodgers, their rotation is not quite complete.
Ohtani, while the Dodgers believe he'll help in their rotation in 2025, is not going to pitch this upcoming season. Glasnow is great when healthy, but relying on him to stay healthy wouldn't make sense. Additionally, the Dodgers had to give up Ryan Pepiot in the deal, so while they did upgrade their rotation, they didn't exactly add a starter.
Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller are rotation locks, but the last two spots are up in the air. The Dodgers would love Yoshinobu Yamamoto, like every other team, but only one organization can get him. If the Dodgers get him it's probably unlikely they also sign Stroman but if they don't, Stroman becomes intriguing.
What makes Stroman especially intriguing is the fact that he's been mostly durable throughout his career. He's made 32+ starts in four of the last seven full seasons (excluding 2020) which is a rarity for today's game. Stroman has dealt with some injuries in the last couple of years but has made 25+ starts in each of the last four full seasons and six of his last seven overall. He's durable and eats innings, two things the Dodgers could use.