MLB Rumors: 3 best Marcus Stroman free-agent destinations plus 1 dark horse
Marcus Stroman should receive a lot of interest around the league once Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his decision.
2) The Minnesota Twins need someone to replace the recently departed Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda
The Minnesota Twins have been incredibly quiet this offseason which is incredibly disappointing with them coming off an excellent season. Minnesota won the AL Central and finally put an end to their lengthy postseason losing streak before bowing out in the ALDS against the Astros. All that's happened this offseason is they've watched their division rivals, (especially the Royals), spend, while they lose some of their important pieces.
Sonny Gray is now a St. Louis Cardinal, and that's a huge loss for the Twins. Gray was the AL Cy Young runner-up and had been a lynchpin at the top of Minnesota's rotation for the last couple of years. Kenta Maeda's Twins tenure was full of ups and downs as he dealt with some injury issues, but he was solid when healthy. This past season he fit in nicely at the back end of their rotation and pitched out of the bullpen for them in the playoffs. He's now in Detroit.
While losing Gray and Maeda is tough, Minnesota still has the ability to put a quality rotation together. Pablo Lopez was outstanding in his first year with the Twins and can be their ace. Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober have had success as starters, and inserting a healthy Chris Paddack into the rotation should help as well. They could use a quality number two starter, and Stroman fits the bill.
By adding Stroman, they'd not only be adding a pitcher who should help them make the playoffs, but they'd be adding a seasoned veteran who has pitched in several big games before. His postseason experience should help as the Twins look to advance further in the playoffs after finally getting themselves a series win this past season.
With Gray only signing a three-year deal worth $75 million, the Twins won't be in on any of the big-name starters since money is clearly an issue. Stroman should be cheap enough for the Twins to sign, and can really bolster what should be a good staff.