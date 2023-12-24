MLB Rumors: 3 Braves trades to combat Dodgers that Atlanta’s connected to already
Until proven otherwise, the Dodgers appear to be an easy National League favorite after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Here's how the Braves could keep up.
By Josh Wilson
Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease to the Braves may just be the most telegraphed move of the 2023 offseason, if it comes to bear. A Cease trade was thought to be imminent ahead of the Winter Meetings in December, but he has remained unmoved to this point. The Braves were reported as favorites by Bob Nightengale.
Atlanta is a logical suitor with a need for help in their starting rotation, and their accrual of players that could be sent out in a possible trade with the White Sox gestured toward the possibility of a deal between the two teams.
The Sox are in a tough spot. Competitive just a few years ago, they've struggled to capitalize on momentum and missed the playoffs the last two seasons, accruing just 61 wins in 2023. With that, the team is looking to both shed payroll and acquire talent to stage a full-on rebuild, meaning Cease is likely to get traded.
Other possible landing spots for Cease -- like the Dodgers and Orioles -- have filled out their rotation with other moves. The Braves, though, remain a possibility. Patience here could pay off for the front office as they might be able to get Cease cheaper than they otherwise would have been able to in early December.
Cease still could wind up elsewhere, but until he's officially moved elsewhere, he feels destined for the ATL.