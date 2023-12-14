MLB Rumors: 3 Cardinals backup plans if they miss out on Tyler Glasnow trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers appear close to acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the teams said to be interested in Glasnow, and will now have to pivot to other options.
By Curt Bishop
Tyler Glasnow is one of the most highly sought after arms in trade discussions this offseason. However, it appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers are most likely to acquire him. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers and Rays have been discussing a trade revolving around the right-hander.
The St. Louis Cardinals have added three starters this offseason but may not be done just yet. If that is the case, they may have to pivot away from Glasnow.
Fortunately for St. Louis, there are plenty of ways they can go about adding another starter. More than likely, it will come via a trade. In this piece, we will discuss three options the Cardinals still have if Glasnow ultimately ends up a Dodger.
3. Make a trade with the Mariners
The Cardinals have a logjam on the position player side, specifically in the outfield. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners are loaded with starting pitching depth and could stand to trade an arm or two.
While Logan Gilbert is unlikely to be traded, they could ultimately still find an arm to trade. This is where Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo come into play.
For the Cardinals, Miller or Woo likely would not be too expensive, meaning they could ship somebody like Alec Burleson to Seattle in order to make a trade happen. Miller and Woo both possess swing-and-miss capability, something the St. Louis rotation desperately needs. Both starters averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023.
When the Cardinals added Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, they brought in two experienced veterans. But the team needs upside on their pitching staff more than anything else.
This could essentially be a need-for-need swap. St. Louis needs pitching, while Seattle needs offense.
The Cardinals are hoping that 2023 was an outlier rather than the start of a trend.