MLB Rumors: 3 Chicago Cubs backup plans after losing out on Shohei Ohtani
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly out on Shohei Ohtani. Who could Jed Hoyer pursue next this winter?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Cubs are in the mix for Rhys Hoskins
While certainly not the biggest name available on the free-agent market, Rhys Hoskins fills a need for the Cubs at first base. Hoskins tore his ACL in spring training with the Phillies last year, and couldn't return in time for the postseason. Still, Hoskins is also a powerful slugger when healthy, and a decent defender to boot. If Chicago can sign him to a one-year prove it deal, they should, and allocate some of their big-money deals elsewhere.
As MLB Trade Rumors mentioned, Hoskins is open to a one-year deal and his career marks offer very few concerns.
"In parts of six big league seasons, Hoskins is a .242/.353/.493 hitter with 148 home runs. He’s walked at a stout 13.5% clip, and while his 23.9% strikeout rate is worse than average, it’s not thatfar north of this past season’s 22.7% league-wide mark," Steve Adams wrote. "Broadly speaking, even though Hoskins hits for a fairly pedestrian average, his robust walk rate and plus power have made him an above-average performer with the bat. He’s typically graded as a below-average defender at first base but not a complete liability by any means."
Signing Hoskins would allow Morel to slot in elsewhere, which could be for the best since first base isn't his natural position.