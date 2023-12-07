MLB Rumors: 3 Chicago Cubs backup plans after losing out on Shohei Ohtani
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly out on Shohei Ohtani. Who could Jed Hoyer pursue next this winter?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Cubs could always bring back Cody Bellinger
While Cody Bellinger may not be a new and exciting free agent, he did play quite well for the Cubs last season. There's a reason Scott Boras and Bellinger are asking for a contract north of $200 million this offseason despite being just one year removed from one of his worst seasons as a professional. The Cubs signed Bellinger to a one-year prove it contract with a player option for 2023 last winter. Bellinger smartly opted out of his deal, and will now receive more money elsewhere.
Bellinger's latest reporting asking price is $250 million, which sounds like a player who doesn't want to sign at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville. I discussed this phenomenon on Tuesday night:
"As recently as last offseason some wondered if Bellinger would ever regain his MVP form from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While last season should earn him good will around baseball that he is, in fact, back, you'll have to forgive interested suitors from balking at a ripe $250 million. That's a lot of money for a player not far removed from falling off a cliff statistically."
If Bellinger's team comes back down to earth, then perhaps the Cubs can sign him to a long-term deal. If not, he will not re-sign in Chicago.