MLB Rumors: 3 Christian Yelich trade destinations if Brewers make him available
If the Milwaukee Brewers decide to trade Christian Yelich, here are a few senisible landing spots.
2. Blue Jays can pivot from Shohei Ohtani to Christian Yelich
The Blue Jays were essentially second-place in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. Since the two-way star signed his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto has been involved in a spate of rumors involving other powerful lefty bats, from Cody Bellinger to, now, Christian Yelich.
Toronto whiffed on not only Ohtani, but Juan Soto as well. There is room on the roster to upgrade the outfield, and Yelich would certainly represent a suitable upside swing for a franchise desperate to increase revenue amid a shifting Canadian TV market.
Yelich could join the middle of a lineup that already includes Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and ideally, Matt Chapman. The Blue Jays have a strong defense and enough offense to support aspirations of contention. But, in a crowded AL East — one that now includes Juan Soto and Aaron Judge on the same team, the 101-win Orioles, and the 99-win Rays — it's eat or be eaten. The Blue Jays have to keep up in the arms race.
There's a chance Yelich comes at a mild discount due to his recent struggles. He was good-not-great last season, but his 50.1 hard-hit percentage (93rd percentile) and 12.3 walk percentage (87th percentile) provide the foundation for optimism. He's trending in the right direction, still capable of changing the course of a game with one swing. He's probably not Toronto's preferred option, but if all else fails, he would still be a major addition.