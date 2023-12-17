MLB Rumors: 3 Christian Yelich trade destinations if Brewers make him available
If the Milwaukee Brewers decide to trade Christian Yelich, here are a few senisible landing spots.
1. Cubs can reunite Christian Yelich with Craig Counsell if Cody Bellinger leaves
The Chicago Cubs are still angling to re-sign Cody Bellinger after his remarkable bounce-back campaign in 2023. Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in 499 ABs, supplying rock-solid defense in the outfield or at first base. If the Cubs can keep him around, there's no need to engage on the Yelich front.
If Bellinger bolts for San Francisco, or Toronto, or another mystery suitor, then Christian Yelich becomes an intriguing option. Bellinger's next contract could exceed Yelich's current deal, so the Cubs are clearly in the market to spend on a powerful left-handed hitter. Yelich also spent the last several seasons working hand-in-hand with Craig Counsell in Milwaukee. That's a fruitful partnership Yelich could be eager to continue, which helps as far as the no-trade clause is concerned.
The Cubs have one of the MLB's top defenses, but the offense lacks power. Especially if Bellinger is removed from the equation. Yelich has the potential for a Bellinger-esque resurgence at the plate, all while offering Counsell a sense of familiarity in his new role. Chicago would need to maintain the financial flexibility to add pitching, too — Justin Steele is on an island right now — but the Cubs are a storied franchise in a major TV market. There's no excuse not to splurge on the pieces necessary to contend, especially after signing Counsell to the most expensive managerial contract ever. That was the "we're here" announcement from Chicago's front office. Now, it's time to follow through.
Chicago might have to tweak the defensive depth chart around Yelich, but there's enough pop left in his bat for confidence in a trade. The Brewers would probably hesitate to trade Yelich to their division foes, especially after losing Counsell to that very same rival. But, if the Cubs make a strong enough offer, the Brewers will have to consider it.