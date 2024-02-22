MLB Rumors: 3 potential Cody Bellinger suitors who haven’t been mentioned yet
With MLB Spring Training underway, Cody Bellinger remains a free agent. Here are three plausible suitors for the 2019 NL MVP that haven't been mentioned.
Kansas City Royals have spent a lot of money. Why not try for Cody Bellinger?
As seen by the contract extension they gave to Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals are committed to winning soon. 2024 likely isn’t the year Kansas City returns to the playoffs for the first time since winning the World Series in 2015, as PECOTA projects it to win roughly 71 games. But adding a player of Bellinger’s magnitude puts the Royals in the right direction, as it continues to build around Witt Jr.
If Opening Day was today, the Royals’ starting outfield would likely be MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel and Hunter Renfroe. While Melendez and Renfroe provide solid pop in the corners and Isbel is a great defender in center, it’s unlikely that any of these three players are difference-makers this season or down the road. Adding Bellinger, who’s only 28, gives this group an instant upgrade now and whenever it may be when the Royals contend.
In an again-weak AL Central, Bellinger, along with the return of Vinny Pasquantino, gives the Royals a formidable 1-through-5 in their order. With Cole Ragans and Brady Singer each having shown potential over the last two seasons at the top of their rotation along with veterans Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, the Royals could be a dark-horse team to make a division-winning push.