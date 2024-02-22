MLB Rumors: 3 potential Cody Bellinger suitors who haven’t been mentioned yet
With MLB Spring Training underway, Cody Bellinger remains a free agent. Here are three plausible suitors for the 2019 NL MVP that haven't been mentioned.
Cincinnati Reds could steal Cody Bellinger away from the Cubs
After the arrivals of Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain last year, the Reds were one of the most exciting teams in Major League Baseball. Cincinnati won 82 games after winning 62 in 2022 and is well-equipped with talent to be competitive in 2024 and the ensuing years.
The Reds enjoyed breakout seasons from outfielders TJ Fridel, Spencer Steer and Will Benson last year. But whether it’s Fidel's sustainability (.064 wOBA-xwOBA), Steer’s defense (-4 OAA in 322 outfield innings) or Benson’s sustainability (.391 BABIP, .048 wOBA-xwOBA) and ability to play every day (3 wRC+ versus lefties), there are significant question marks surrounding all three players.
By adding Bellinger, the Reds’ outfield unit becomes significantly stronger. Additionally, it makes it more likely for the team to put together a package where it can acquire another frontline starter to pair with Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo atop the rotation. But perhaps the cherry on top is that the Reds steal Bellinger away from their division rival Cubs, with both teams expecting to compete for a tight 2024 NL Central division.