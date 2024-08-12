3 Cubs who could save their jobs if Chicago makes improbable run to NL Wild Card
Last season, the Chicago Cubs wandered aimlessly through a large portion of the season before building momentum late and very nearly cracking the National League Wild Card. Well, surprise and all that. The Cubs are on the same path this season.
Currently 8-2 over their last 10 games and fresh off sweeping the Southsiders (not that impressive, but it all counts), the Cubs are rocking and rolling. Suddenly Craig Counsell isn't so universally hated and there isn't quite as much doom-posting in Chicago forums. Maybe, just maybe, the Northside squad can pull this off.
The Cubs are 59-60 and miraculously three games out of the NL Wild Card, which is nothing with so much season left. It's fair to wonder if the Cubs are suddenly good or if the rest of the National League just kind of sucks. But, all the same, Chicago has a chance to squeak into the playoffs and justify an unexpectedly aggressive trade deadline.
A postseason run would surely breed new opportunities for certain members of the Cubs roster. A chance to alter the narrative around their respective performances this season. Let's dive into a few such cases to see who might save their job in the months to come.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Kyle Hendricks
On the surface, this has been a god-awful campaign for Kyle Hendricks. Through 21 games (16 starts), the veteran has a 3-10 record. His 6.60 ERA and 1.45 WHIP leap off the page (in a bad way), and his typically airtight command has wavered (sixth percentile for expected batting average).
And yet, there is hope, despite the Cubs' decision to skip Hendricks' turn in the rotation this week. The 34-year-old has been steadily improving over his last several appearances, getting back to the groundball pitching savant we're accustomed to. The numbers are by no means stellar, but they are solid. Solid enough to think Hendricks might be able to survive meaningful innings in the postseason.
Odds are the Cubs won't start Hendricks in the playoffs — Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon should get those reps — but he can still provide support out of the bullpen and build up his value ahead of next season. Hendricks is in the final year of his contract, having spent his entire 11-year career in a Cubs uniform. Perhaps there is a path forward for this partnership after all.
Even in his worst season, Hendricks is getting tons of soft contact and keeping baseballs on the ground. Chicago has a great defense behind him and a long track record of success with Hendricks on the bump. Not all hope is lost.
2. Hector Neris
Another highly regarded pitcher who has underperformed to date, Hector Neris has been elevated to a position of special importance with Adbert Alzolay on the mend. It has been tough sledding for the Cubs closer, inked to a one-year, $9 million contract with a club option for the same amount in 2025. The 3.43 ERA looks fine on the surface, but Neris has allowed far too many baserunners all season (1.45 WHIP). He's in the second percentile for walks (14.1 percent) and soft contact has been sparse, with Neris hanging pitches over the plate on a regular basis.
It has been quite the disappointment for Chicago. Neris is coming off the best season of his career with the Houston Astros, in which he posted a 1.71 ERA and anchored one of the top bullpens in all of baseball. Now, Neris is struggling in a more critical role for Chicago, pitching higher-leverage innings and plugging holes due to injury. It has been one of his worst seasons to date.
Still, there is time for Neris to turn his campaign around and put his best foot forward for the Cubbies. If Chicago squeaks into the playoffs, that is a golden opportunity for Neris to earn a bit of money. He could even convince Chicago to gamble on his $9 million option for next season, which is solid value as long as Neris is pitching up to his potential.
Bullpen has been an area of weakness for the Cubs all season and Jed Hoyer did very little to address it at the deadline. There is clear internal faith in Neris, whether it has been earned or not. He is Counsell's dude late in games right now. Closers always look better when the wins are piling up. That is just a fact of life.
1. Dansby Swanson
In the spirit of full transparency, I am not precisely sure what "losing his job" means for Dansby Swanson. The Cubs' shortstop is under contract through 2029 with a full no-trade clause, so he's locked into Chicago's lineup for better or worse. Even if the Cubs could convince him to waive the no-trade clause, Swanson's salary — hovering between $26-28 million annually — is too steep for most front offices around the league.
It has been the worst imaginable season for Swanson in the aftermath of his second straight All-Star campaign in 2023. Swanson is batting .233, the lowest its been since 2017. That was his second MLB season. He's having the worst slugging season of his career (.357) by a solid margin and the strikeouts are frequent.
Simply put, Swanson has been one of the most unreliable bats in the Cubs' offense, which is not great for such an expensive asset. We know Swanson is capable of better output, but this has felt like a lost season for so long. Now, with Chicago surging and within striking distance of the playoffs, Swanson has a chance to change the narrative. A chance to meaningfully contribute to winning baseball again. We have seen Dansby thrive on the postseason stage before and this funk has to subside eventually.
The value is plentiful outside the batter's box — Swanson remains a razor-sharp defender at short and he's a menace on the base paths — but unless the hits start rolling in, Swanson's reputation will remain in the gutter. Chicago fans are obviously hoping, maybe even praying that he can come around.
While there is absolutely no way that Swanson doesn't start next season in a Cubs uniform, he can save his "normal" job — that of a gifted shortstop who bats at the top of the lineup and drives in critical runs — rather than occupying that of a slumping vet stashed in the No. 7 hole.