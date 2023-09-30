MLB Rumors: 3 dark horse teams that will break your postseason bracket
These MLB teams could shock everyone come the MLB playoffs.
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Twins could finally snap their postseason losing streak
The Minnesota Twins have yet to win a postseason game since Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS against the New York Yankees. They haven't been to the postseason since 2020.
However, they could potentially be on pace to snap that skid this postseason. And though they emerged victorious in a bad division, all that matters up to now is that they got in. Minnesota still could be dangerous by the time the postseason comes around.
The biggest strength the Twins have is their starting rotation. They have Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, and Pablo Lopez at the top. Bailey Ober and Kenta Maeda are also viable starting pitching options.
But their top three can really put some fear into opposing teams. They would be worthy opponents, especially in a short three-game series. The Twins will have to get past the Wild Card round this October, but when you've got Gray as your ace and several solid options behind him, there is hope that things can go differently than they have in years past.
It's been a long time since the Twins have done any damage in the postseason, as they haven't even made it to the ALCS since 2002, but you can't sleep on their rotation.