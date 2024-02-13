MLB Rumors: 3 Emmanuel Clase trade packages that Guardians couldn’t turn down
The Cleveland Guardians aren't shopping Emmanuel Clase, but if these offers came their way, they might not be able to turn them down.
The Cleveland Guardians have made their stance clear. They're not shopping Emmanuel Clase, but they're also not hanging up the phone when teams call. He's available to be had via trade.
When it comes to trading Clase, the Guardians have a lot to consider. He's quickly established himself as one of the best closers in all of baseball. His 2023 season was not quite as good as the year prior, but Clase still set a career-high with 44 saves and was an All-Star. Trading him would effectively end any chance the Guardians have at making the playoffs in 2024, but would set them up very nicely for the future. With this team not looking like one that can realistically win the World Series anytime soon, selling now might be the move.
Clase is just 25 years old and is on one of the more team-friendly contracts in all of baseball. He's making a total of $13 million over the next three years with a pair of club options to follow worth $10 million each. Whoever would acquire Clase would have him for up to five years if they want, at just $33 million. Absolute steal.
The value of the deal makes it hard for the Guardians to trade him, but if they get an overwhelming offer, dealing him is something they absolutely should do. These three packages might just be enough to get a deal done.
3. The Phillies turn a weakness into a strength by acquiring Emmanuel Clase
The Philadelphia Phillies took a heartbreaking loss in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks in large part because of Craig Kimbrel. The Phillies closer played a huge role in a pair of late-game losses to help the Diamondbacks get back into the series.
The Phillies understandably let Kimbrel walk after his implosions, but have yet to seriously address the bullpen this offseason. No, signing Spencer Turnbull doesn't change anything. For the Phillies to finally get over the hump and win the World Series they need to get a lockdown closer, and Clase makes a whole lot of sense in that regard.
Philadelphia's farm system is better than many give credit for. Andrew Painter is the headliner, and he's obviously untouchable in any deals, but the Phillies have some other prospects like the ones included in this mock trade who have the chance to be really good.
Justin Crawford is the biggest piece of the deal, and he can be Cleveland's center fielder of the future. He's coming off an outstanding season in Single-A and is only a couple of years away from making his MLB debut. If he pans out, he can be a staple at the top of the Guardians lineup.
Aidan Miller would be another great get for the Guardians. He was selected in the first-round by the Phillies in the 2023 MLB Draft and is one of their top four prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Adding another fast-rising prospect like Starlyn Caba could be what puts the deal over the top from a Guardians perspective.
The negative that comes from taking this deal is it'd likely be a couple of years before any of these players make any sort of MLB impact as they're all in the lower minors, but with how good Cleveland is at developing from within, they could turn out to be fantastic players. The price is steep for the Phillies, but they'd keep both Andrew Painter and Mick Abel in this mock trade while improving what looks like a clear weakness, giving them a better chance at winning the World Series. All it takes is one for this deal to be worth it.