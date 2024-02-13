MLB Rumors: 3 Emmanuel Clase trade packages that Guardians couldn’t turn down
The Cleveland Guardians aren't shopping Emmanuel Clase, but if these offers came their way, they might not be able to turn them down.
2. The Dodgers continue to dominate the offseason by acquiring Emmanuel Clase
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the best offseasons in recent memory, coming up with a haul including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, James Paxton, and Tyler Glasnow. Adding to that group would be unfair, yet it's exactly what Andrew Friedman should be doing.
The Dodgers were reportedly interested in signing Josh Hader before he landed with the Astros. Instead of spending nearly nine figures to get a closer, the Dodgers can get the much cheaper Clase by trading some assets from their stout minor league system.
In this deal, the Dodgers would be sending their top prospect, Daulton Rushing, to the Guardians. Rushing is one of the best catching prospects in baseball, but Will Smith happens to be one of the best catchers in the majors and is on the right side of 30. If they decide he's not their long-term solution, there's always Diego Cartaya, another strong catching prospect, sitting in the minors as well.
Additionally, the Dodgers would send pitchers Gavin Stone and River Ryan to the Guardians. Cleveland is known for getting the most out of their starting pitchers, and the two they'd be getting from the Dodgers have a ton of talent. What makes it even more intriguing for the Dodgers is Stone has already made his MLB debut and Ryan made it up to AAA this past season. They'd be getting MLB contributors right away.
It'd be tough for the rest of the league to watch the Dodgers get their hands on an elite controllable closer like Clase, but let's not discount the return Cleveland would be getting here. It'd hurt in the short term, but they'd continue to stock their pitching for the future.