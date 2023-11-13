MLB Rumors: 3 teams who could upgrade 2B with Jorge Polanco trade
Jorge Polanco could soon find himself on the trading block. These three teams could upgrade at second base if they swing a deal for the Twins star this winter.
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Twins had a solid season, winning 87 games and securing their first AL Central division title since 2020. They also won their first playoff series since 2002 before falling short against the Houston Astros in the ALDS.
Minnesota is expected to lose right-hander Sonny Gray in free agency, and it's looking very likely that they will have to deal away some key pieces in a trade to replace their ace and have someone slot into the rotation next to Pablo Lopez.
Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey hinted at the possibility of trading Jorge Polanco. Jon Morosi of MLB Network also believes it is a strong possibility
Here are three teams that could upgrade at second base with a trade for Polanco.
3. Chicago White Sox
Trades within a division are exceptionally rare. But with the Twins expected to lose Gray, there could be a match on the south side of Chicago.
The White Sox lost 101 games and are currently listening to offers for right-hander Dylan Cease. With Elvis Andrus and Tim Anderson both free agents, they could stand to upgrade their middle infield. Polanco could give them a true second baseman with a solid bat and defensive versatility.
The switch-hitting utilityman hit .255 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI during the regular season and also posted a 2.0 WAR. He could give the White Sox some help on the offensive side as they begin to retool for 2024.
A move such as this would also likely give the Twins their ace in the hole to replace Gray.
Polanco is a valuable asset that won't come cheap, but the White Sox are certainly a team that could benefit from adding a young, proven bat to their lineup and fill the hole in the middle of the infield.
It also wouldn't signal a total and complete rebuild and could actually help the White Sox avoid something such as that.