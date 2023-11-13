MLB Rumors: 3 teams who could upgrade 2B with Jorge Polanco trade
Jorge Polanco could soon find himself on the trading block. These three teams could upgrade at second base if they swing a deal for the Twins star this winter.
By Curt Bishop
2. Cleveland Guardians
The White Sox are not the only team in the AL Central that may have a spot for Polanco should the Twins move him. In fact, there could be a fit in Cleveland as well.
With Shane Bieber in the final year of his contract, the popular consensus is that he will be traded before the start of the regular season. Cleveland does already have Andres Gimenez at second base, but with Amed Rosario gone, they could shift him over to shortstop and give Polanco second base.
The Guardians took several steps back in 2023 after winning 92 games and an AL Central title the previous year. This time, they finished with a record of 76-86 and came in third place in a weak AL Central division, missing the postseason.
Cleveland does still have a strong core in place that includes Gimenez, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, Steven Kwan, Triston McKenzie, and Emmanuel Clase, even if Bieber is traded. Polanco would only add to an already strong young core and help set the Guardians up for success in the future.
The likelihood of Bieber signing an extension with the Guardians is slim.