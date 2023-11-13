MLB Rumors: 3 teams who could upgrade 2B with Jorge Polanco trade
Jorge Polanco could soon find himself on the trading block. These three teams could upgrade at second base if they swing a deal for the Twins star this winter.
By Curt Bishop
1. Seattle Mariners
Despite missing the postseason in 2023, the Seattle Mariners have the best of problems, that being an excess of starting pitchers.
Seattle has a few arms that could be discussed in trade talks. Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, and Bryan Woo are names that could be dealt. Gilbert is the closest of those three to an ace-caliber pitcher, which is something Minnesota would need if Polanco is indeed dealt.
Seattle has a hole at the second base position. While Josh Rojas is a viable option, they still need some more offense, and Polanco could certainly provide that. If a trade is made, Seattle would still have plenty of depth in their starting rotation and would also have some added offensive punch.
The Mariners won 88 games this season, but fell just short of the playoffs one year after ending their 21-year drought.
Mariners fans are certainly hoping another drought hasn't begun, but adding a bat or two could help them ensure that they don't experience something like that ever again.
Polanco would fit in quite nicely with in the Mariners strong lineup with Ty France, Eugenio Suarez, Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic, and J.P. Crawford.