MLB Rumors: 3 Kyle Tucker blockbuster trade destinations Astros will eventually consider
If the Astros were to ever consider trading Kyle Tucker, these three destinations make a whole lot of sense.
1) The Astros will eventually consider trading Kyle Tucker to the Dodgers
After what happened in 2017 this might not actually happen, but the Astros would be foolish to ignore the Los Angeles Dodgers. If they come to the conclusion that Kyle Tucker must be traded to recoup assets, the Dodgers are an obvious destination.
With a Tucker trade, sending him to the Dodgers, a team they rarely face, is a whole lot more appealing than sending him to a different American League team where Tucker can really hurt the Astros for years to come.
We all know the Dodgers have tons of money to spend, especially after all of their deferred deals, and they also happen to have a strong farm system as well as young players Houston would covet.
If players like Daulton Rushing, James Outman, Gavin Lux, and Emmet Sheehan were on the table, Houston would be doing themselves a disservice to not at the very least contemplate doing a deal with the evil Dodgers.
When thinking about deals involving a player of Tucker's caliber, no team is going to give up the farm for a rental. These three destinations are ones that can extend Tucker (meaning they'd be willing to give up more for him) and have the assets Houston might want if a Tucker trade were to ever come about. The destinations all being in the National League helps things as well, even if it is the Dodgers.