3 more moves the Dodgers can make after landing Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to dominate the MLB offseason by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year deal worth over $300 million. The Dodgers already got Shohei Ohtani, and thanks to his deferrals there's a good chance they're still not done even after adding Yamamoto.
The Dodgers, while being clear World Series favorites, still have a roster with some holes. They could use some more pitching, and maybe even another bat to add to the bottom of their lineup.
By making these three moves, the Dodgers can become even more overwhelming favorites in 2024.
3. The Dodgers can swing a deal for another ace
The Dodgers have added three aces so far this offseason, yet should still be pursuing a fourth. While that might sound crazy, it's not hard to see why.
First, Ohtani is not going to be pitching in 2024. The Dodgers hope he's healthy and ready to resume his two-way duties in 2025, but that's a discussion for next offseason. Right now, all they can pencil him in for is regular DH at-bats.
Adding Tyler Glasnow made a whole lot of sense with their goal of winning a World Series in mind, but his durability is very concerning. Glasnow set career bests with 21 starts and 120 innings pitched this past season for Tampa Bay. It's cool to see him stay healthier than he has in a long time, but he still missed substantial time on the IL.
Joining Glasnow and Yamamoto in their 2024 rotation are Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, and a big ole question mark. The Dodgers could roll with a youngster like Emmet Sheehan, or they can pull off another big blockbuster by trading for a different ace.
The Dodgers have an incredibly stacked roster and also happen to have one of the best farm systems in the majors. Using some of those prospects to acquire an ace like Corbin Burnes or Dylan Cease to add to what already should be one of the best rotations in the National League feels like a no-brainer for a team clearly all in right now.