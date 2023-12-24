3 more moves the Dodgers can make after landing Yoshinobu Yamamoto
2. The Dodgers can sign one of the best closers in baseball, Josh Hader
The Dodgers roster is obviously greatly improved, but one area they have not addressed is the bullpen. Sure, they brought Joe Kelly back, but they haven't added any star power there. Signing Josh Hader would change that.
The Dodgers happen to have one of the best bullpens in the National League right now even without doing anything. Their 3.42 bullpen ERA from this past season ranked third in the majors and second in the National League. The only real piece they're going to lose from that bullpen is Shelby Miller who signed a deal with the Tigers. Miller was excellent for the Dodgers, but was also limited to 36 appearances, missing substantial time on the IL.
Adding Hader to close in front of the likes of Evan Phillips, Caleb Furguson, and Brusdar Graterol would make their bullpen go from great to arguably the best in the majors. As if they needed that kind of push.
If the Dodgers are going to make another big-money addition, this would be the one to make. If Hader isn't in the cards, they could always acquire a different star closer in a trade.